Dr Lalchandani Labs to provide diagnostic services to Express Clinic Centres in Delhi

Dr Lalchandani Labs has entered into an agreement for rendering diagnostic services to Express Clinic, having its address at C-11, basement Lajpat Nagar-3, a corporate chain of Medical laboratories and doctor consultation having pan india presence.

The company expect to generate a renevue of approx. Rs. 84 lakh per annum by rendering diagnostic services to this prestigious client.

First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 15:26 IST

