Birlasoft wins 'Organization Leadership' Award

At Organization Development Summit and Awards 2019Birlasoft announced that it has won the 'Organization Leadership' Award at the Organization Development Summit and Awards 2019, held at Radisson Andheri MIDC, Mumbai earlier this month. The Summit was organized by Transformance Forums, themed on 'Re-Developing and Re-Designing Your Businesses to Fit the New Normal.'
