Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit declines 14.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Kansai Nerolac Paints declined 14.15% to Rs 109.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 128.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.91% to Rs 1826.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1810.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1826.811810.3510.7011.72195.45214.87149.45171.92109.92128.03

