Business Standard

Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit declines 14.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.91% to Rs 1826.81 crore

Net profit of Kansai Nerolac Paints declined 14.15% to Rs 109.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 128.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.91% to Rs 1826.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1810.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1826.811810.35 1 OPM %10.7011.72 -PBDT195.45214.87 -9 PBT149.45171.92 -13 NP109.92128.03 -14

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 16:56 IST

