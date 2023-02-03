Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit declines 14.15% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kansai Nerolac Q2 PAT rises 19% YoY
Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit rises 23.43% in the September 2022 quarter
Kansai Nerolac Paints invests further Rs 13.90 cr in Bangladesh subsidiary
Board of Kansai Nerolac Paints approves proposal for sale of land at Thane
Kansai Nerolac Q3 PAT down 15% YoY; concludes price increase with all its key OEMs
-
Sales rise 0.91% to Rs 1826.81 croreNet profit of Kansai Nerolac Paints declined 14.15% to Rs 109.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 128.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.91% to Rs 1826.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1810.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1826.811810.35 1 OPM %10.7011.72 -PBDT195.45214.87 -9 PBT149.45171.92 -13 NP109.92128.03 -14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU