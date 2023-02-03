Saven Technologies standalone net profit rises 4.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.60% to Rs 3.77 crore

Net profit of Saven Technologies rose 4.49% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.60% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.772.7230.5031.251.301.201.241.140.930.89

