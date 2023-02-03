Saven Technologies standalone net profit rises 4.49% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Saven Technologies standalone net profit rises 43.21% in the September 2022 quarter
Pennar Inds soars on bagging orders worth Rs 1167 cr
Information Technology shares edge higher
Information Technology shares gain
Happiest Minds Technologies consolidated net profit rises 17.70% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 38.60% to Rs 3.77 croreNet profit of Saven Technologies rose 4.49% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.60% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.772.72 39 OPM %30.5031.25 -PBDT1.301.20 8 PBT1.241.14 9 NP0.930.89 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU