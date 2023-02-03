Kaira Can Company standalone net profit declines 75.18% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.88% to Rs 48.40 crore

Net profit of Kaira Can Company declined 75.18% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.88% to Rs 48.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.48.4054.314.176.742.133.791.012.650.702.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)