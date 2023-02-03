Kaira Can Company standalone net profit declines 75.18% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.88% to Rs 48.40 croreNet profit of Kaira Can Company declined 75.18% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.88% to Rs 48.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales48.4054.31 -11 OPM %4.176.74 -PBDT2.133.79 -44 PBT1.012.65 -62 NP0.702.82 -75
