Inter State Oil Carrier standalone net profit declines 10.53% in the June 2020 quarter
Kapashi Commercial standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 47.83% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Kapashi Commercial declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.83% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.120.23 -48 OPM %58.3352.17 -PBDT0.010.03 -67 PBT0.010.03 -67 NP0.010.02 -50

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 08:44 IST

