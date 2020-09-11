Kapashi Commercial standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 47.83% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Kapashi Commercial declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.83% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.120.2358.3352.170.010.030.010.030.010.02

