Inter State Oil Carrier standalone net profit declines 10.53% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.57% to Rs 6.36 croreNet profit of Inter State Oil Carrier declined 10.53% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.57% to Rs 6.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.369.16 -31 OPM %7.8615.07 -PBDT1.161.19 -3 PBT0.680.71 -4 NP0.510.57 -11
