Inter State Oil Carrier standalone net profit declines 10.53% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Inter State Oil Carrier declined 10.53% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.57% to Rs 6.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.6.369.167.8615.071.161.190.680.710.510.57

