Vantage Knowledge Academy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vantage Knowledge Academy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Science academies pledge support to govt's effort in fight against coronavirus
Civilian staff at Officers' Training Academy in TN contracts coronavirus
Film Academy donates USD 6 million to combat COVID-19
Spike Lee, Pedro Almodovar and other filmmakers to curate exhibits for Academy Museum
-
Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.02 croreNet Loss of Vantage Knowledge Academy reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.020.04 -50 OPM %-150.00-150.00 -PBDT-0.03-0.06 50 PBT-0.04-0.11 64 NP-0.04-0.11 64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU