JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Meenakshi Steel Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.41 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit rises 63.73% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Kapil Raj Finance consolidated net profit rises 350.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales reported at Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Kapil Raj Finance rose 350.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.170 0 OPM %35.290 -PBDT0.120.02 500 PBT0.120.02 500 NP0.090.02 350

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 11:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU