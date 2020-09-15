Opto Circuits (India) consolidated net profit declines 95.46% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 60.56% to Rs 19.83 crore

Net profit of Opto Circuits (India) declined 95.46% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.56% to Rs 19.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 50.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.19.8350.28-16.9927.111.4913.550.5010.860.4910.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)