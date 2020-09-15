Opto Circuits (India) consolidated net profit declines 95.46% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 60.56% to Rs 19.83 croreNet profit of Opto Circuits (India) declined 95.46% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.56% to Rs 19.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 50.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales19.8350.28 -61 OPM %-16.9927.11 -PBDT1.4913.55 -89 PBT0.5010.86 -95 NP0.4910.80 -95
