Meenakshi Steel Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.41 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5100.00% to Rs 0.52 croreNet loss of Meenakshi Steel Industries reported to Rs 16.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5100.00% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 20.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2750.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.520.01 5100 0.570.02 2750 OPM %55.770 --684.21-250.00 - PBDT0.290.03 867 -3.90-0.01 -38900 PBT0.290.03 867 -3.90-0.01 -38900 NP-16.410.02 PL -20.60-0.02 -102900
