JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Volumes jump at J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Kapil Raj Finance consolidated net profit rises 350.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Meenakshi Steel Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.41 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 5100.00% to Rs 0.52 crore

Net loss of Meenakshi Steel Industries reported to Rs 16.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5100.00% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 20.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2750.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.520.01 5100 0.570.02 2750 OPM %55.770 --684.21-250.00 - PBDT0.290.03 867 -3.90-0.01 -38900 PBT0.290.03 867 -3.90-0.01 -38900 NP-16.410.02 PL -20.60-0.02 -102900

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 11:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU