H.G. Infra Engineering incorporates SPV for execution of road project in Haryana

H. G.

Infra Engineering has incorporated a new SPV named as 'H. G. Rewari Ateli Highway' to undertake the below mentioned project -

Upgradation of Four Lane of Rewari-Ateli Mandi section of NH-11 from kin 11.780 at Rewari to Ex. Kin 43.445 near Ateli Mandi (designed length 30.45 kin) as Feeder Route Pkg-III in the state of Haryana on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

First Published: Tue, April 09 2019. 12:23 IST

