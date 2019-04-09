JUST IN
Board of Shentracon Chemicals approves change in compliance officer

The Board of Shentracon Chemicals at its meeting held on 08 April 2019 has accepted the resignation of Sanjay Sureka from the post of Compliance Officer of the company.

Sourabh Chitlangia, Company Secretary of the company has been designated as Compliance Officer of the company with effect from 08 April 2019.

