Karda Constructions commences construction work on project worth Rs 33 cr

Total contracts on hand total Rs 183.51 cr

Karda Constructions has commenced the construction work of building Destination One Mall, against the work order awarded by Shree Sainath Land & Development (India). The work order is of worth Rs. 33 crore.

The company as on the current date has total contracts orders worth Rs. 183.51 crore in hand including the above mentioned contract The forward integration to contractual construction, enables the company to mitigate the risk of dependency on the cyclical nature of real estate business, and also widens its reach with minimal capital requirements.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)