Ramco Systems to deploy Ramco Aviation Software for CHI Aviation

Ramco Systems has signed an agreement with CHI Aviation for delivering the full suite Ramco Aviation Software, comprising of Maintenance & Engineering, Supply Chain, MRO Sales, Flight Operations, Manufacturing, and Finance.

CHI Aviation is a leading U. S. headquartered helicopter services provider for heavy-lift helicopter services, specializing in support for the construction, HVAC, fire-suppression and defense industries.

CHI Aviation also manufactures unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) / drones for the U. S. Department of Defense.

With this win, Ramco Aviation Suite now maintains the largest numbers of civilian version of CH-47s Helicopters (Chinooks).

First Published: Mon, September 21 2020. 11:28 IST

