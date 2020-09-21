JUST IN
Rites wins contract worth Rs 474.92 cr for railway electrification works

Rites has been awarded a contract for Railway Electrification works on competition basis amounting to Rs. 474.92 crore.

An MOU will be executed between Rites and the concerned Railway in this regard in due course.

This Turnkey contract majorly covers sections of Mavli-B. Sadri for 82 RKM, Udaipur City - Himmatnagar for 210 RKM, Bhatinda - Firozpur for 81 RKM and Gulbarga - Bidar for 110 RKM of NWR, NR and SCR respectively

First Published: Mon, September 21 2020. 12:46 IST

