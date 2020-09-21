Board of Mold-Tek Packaging approves fund raising up to Rs 90 cr on rights basis

At meeting held on 21 September 2020

The Board of Mold-Tek Packaging at its meeting held on 21 September 2020 has approved amongst others, the issuance of equity shares (fully paid-up or partly paid-up), share warrants, other eligible securities, convertible securities or a combination of the any of the aforementioned securities of the Company on rights basis to eligible shareholders of the Company as on the record date (to be decided subsequently) for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 90 crore.

