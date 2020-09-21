SBI Cards collaborates with Google Pay

SBI Card announced its collaboration with Google to enable cardholders to use their SBI Credit Cards on the Google Pay platform. SBI Credit Card users will now be able to make card payments using Google Pay app on their Android smartphones.

Cardholders can make safe and secure payments using Google Pay in three modes- via Tap and Pay at NFC enabled PoS terminals, by scanning Bharat QR code at the merchant as well as online payments, without using the physical credit card. This launch is in line with SBI Card's endeavour to promote zero contact, digital forms of payments for a safe and enhanced customer experience.

