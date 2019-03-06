Karma Energy Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
XPRO India Ltd, Motor & General Finance Ltd, Times Guaranty Ltd and Almondz Global Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 March 2019.
Karma Energy Ltd lost 8.68% to Rs 17.35 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 251 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 842 shares in the past one month.
XPRO India Ltd tumbled 8.25% to Rs 39.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15534 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4695 shares in the past one month.
Motor & General Finance Ltd crashed 7.35% to Rs 50.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 486 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1216 shares in the past one month.
Times Guaranty Ltd corrected 6.97% to Rs 28.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 516 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 684 shares in the past one month.
Almondz Global Securities Ltd fell 6.29% to Rs 22.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 791 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3155 shares in the past one month.
