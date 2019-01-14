Nila Spaces Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Ruby Mills Ltd, B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd, Fineotex Chemical Ltd and Almondz Global Securities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 January 2019.
Nila Spaces Ltd surged 16.37% to Rs 3.91 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.
Ruby Mills Ltd spiked 13.17% to Rs 320. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21620 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7967 shares in the past one month.
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd soared 12.62% to Rs 23.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39139 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33066 shares in the past one month.
Fineotex Chemical Ltd advanced 10.72% to Rs 37.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 73083 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24878 shares in the past one month.
Almondz Global Securities Ltd gained 8.90% to Rs 26.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 51 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 701 shares in the past one month.
