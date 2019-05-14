JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Positive sentiments continue for manufacturing in Q4FY2019: FICCI Survey
Business Standard

Karnataka Bank appoints CFO & CRO

Capital Market 

W.e.f. 13 May 2019

Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of Karnataka Bank has designated Muralidhar Krishna Rao, General Manager heading the finance function of the Bank as Chief Financial officer (CFO) with effect from 13 May 2019 in place of Balachandra Y V, General Manager. Prakash Kumar, Deputy General Manager in-charge of Risk Management Department of the Bank has been appointed by the Board as Chief Risk officer (CRO) of the Bank with effect from 13 May 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 10:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU