Karnataka Bank appoints CFO & CRO

-
ALSO READ
Dhanlaxmi Bank change in directorate
GDR manipulation: Sebi bars Jindal Cortex, 3 directors from securities markets for 5 years
Sebi issues detailed norms for computing clearing corps' risk-based capital, net worth requirements
GDR manipulation: Sebi slaps Rs 30 lakh penalty on Sybly Industries directors
Himachal Futuristic Communications settles GDR manipulation probe with Sebi, pays Rs 1.14 cr
-
W.e.f. 13 May 2019Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of Karnataka Bank has designated Muralidhar Krishna Rao, General Manager heading the finance function of the Bank as Chief Financial officer (CFO) with effect from 13 May 2019 in place of Balachandra Y V, General Manager. Prakash Kumar, Deputy General Manager in-charge of Risk Management Department of the Bank has been appointed by the Board as Chief Risk officer (CRO) of the Bank with effect from 13 May 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU