Bigshare Services Circular on second reminder to FGP shareholders

FGP announced that in terms of Regulation 30 read with Schedule Ill of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a Second Reminder Letter is sent by Bigshare Services, the and Share Transfer Agent of the Company to the shareholders holding shares in physical form in the Company seeking inter alia their PAN and Bank details as per SEBl Circular dated 20 April 2018 and informing them to dematerialise their physical shareholding in the Company as per SEBI Requirements.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)