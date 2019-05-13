Pidilite Industries intimation on grant of stock options

-
ALSO READ
Jeetendra's 'Caravan' to be screened in China fest
Pidilite Industries standalone net profit declines 5.99% in the December 2018 quarter
Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit declines 8.49% in the December 2018 quarter
Hardik Patel weds long-time girlfriend in a simple ceremony
Godrej, Ashok Chavan, Deepak Parekh receive Xavier Ratna award
-
On 13 May 2019Pidilite Industries announced that the company has granted 2,500 stock options under ESOP-2016 to an eligible employee of the Company on 13 May 2019 which will vest on 13 May 2020. Exercise period will be upto 3 years from the date of vesting of options and exercise price will be Re. 1/- per share for the above mentioned 2,500 stock options.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU