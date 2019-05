Pidilite Industries intimation on grant of stock options

On 13 May 2019

announced that the company has granted 2,500 stock options under to an eligible employee of the Company on 13 May 2019 which will vest on 13 May 2020. Exercise period will be upto 3 years from the date of vesting of options and exercise price will be Re. 1/- per share for the above mentioned 2,500 stock options.

