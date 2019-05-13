Pidilite Industries intimation on grant of stock options

JUST IN
On 13 May 2019

Pidilite Industries announced that the company has granted 2,500 stock options under ESOP-2016 to an eligible employee of the Company on 13 May 2019 which will vest on 13 May 2020. Exercise period will be upto 3 years from the date of vesting of options and exercise price will be Re. 1/- per share for the above mentioned 2,500 stock options.

First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 17:58 IST

