JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

MT Educare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.75 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Open offer to Public Shareholders of Indo Rama Synthetics (I)

Capital Market 

On 13 May 2019

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) announced that the company has opened an offer for acquisition of upto 6,54,36,231 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each, representing 24.53% of the expanded voting share capital of 25.06% of the emerging share capital of the company from the public shareholders of the Target Company, i.e., Indo Rama Synthetics (India).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 17:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU