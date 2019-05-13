Open offer to Public Shareholders of Indo Rama Synthetics (I)

On 13 May 2019Indo Rama Synthetics (India) announced that the company has opened an offer for acquisition of upto 6,54,36,231 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each, representing 24.53% of the expanded voting share capital of 25.06% of the emerging share capital of the company from the public shareholders of the Target Company, i.e., Indo Rama Synthetics (India).
