Karnataka Bank declines on reporting Rs 34.16-crore fraud to RBI

-
ALSO READ
Punjab and Sind Bank reports IL&FS Financial Services as fraud account to RBI
Karnataka Bank reports fraud of Rs 34 crore against IL & FS Transportation
Punjab & Sind Bank reports fraud of Rs 561.13 cr
Karnataka Bank declares Rs 108 crore loan to Sintex Industries as fraud
IL&FS Transportation Networks announces dissolution of step down subsidiary in US
-
Karnataka Bank fell 2.23% to Rs 67.85 after the bank reported to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) a fraud in the credit facilities extended earlier to IL&FS Transportation Networks with an outstanding balance of Rs 34.16 crore.
IL&FS Transportation Networks availed credit facilities from Karnataka Bank during 2016 under multiple banking arrangement wherein, Karnataka Bank was one of the member banks and during 2018, the borrowing account was classified as Non-Performing Asset (NPA) and has been fully provided for. There shall be no impact on the financials of the bank ahead, it added. The announcement was made post trading hours on Friday, 19 February 2021.
Karnataka Bank is a scheduled commercial bank. Karnataka Bank's standalone net profit rose 9.9% to Rs 135.38 crore on a 6.3% decline in total income to Rs 1,868.62 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU