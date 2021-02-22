Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 16.56 points or 0.6% at 2784.37 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 3.58%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 3.25%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.53%),DLF Ltd (up 0.82%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.69%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sobha Ltd (up 0.56%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.07%).

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 2.93%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.74%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.45%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 43.37 or 0.09% at 50846.39.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.05 points or 0% at 14981.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 76.79 points or 0.39% at 19940.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.7 points or 0.34% at 6703.35.

On BSE,1222 shares were trading in green, 1011 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

