TVS Motor Company Ltd Falls 1.7%

TVS Motor Company Ltd has added 14.11% over last one month compared to 0.17% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 4.17% rise in the SENSEX

TVS Motor Company Ltd lost 1.7% today to trade at Rs 596. The S&P BSE Auto index is down 0.55% to quote at 23664.52. The index is down 0.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Eicher Motors Ltd decreased 1.6% and Bajaj Auto Ltd lost 1.15% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 36.27 % over last one year compared to the 23.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 16744 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.34 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 659.8 on 09 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 240.1 on 07 Apr 2020.

