Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index rising 61.45 points or 1.58% at 3953.67 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Hindustan Copper Ltd (up 15.6%), Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (up 7.17%),Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd (up 6.55%),Vedanta Ltd (up 5.18%),Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (up 5.02%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 4.98%), Vikas Wsp Ltd (up 4.98%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 4.59%), Sharda Cropchem Ltd (up 4.02%), and Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (up 3.69%).

On the other hand, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (down 4.07%), DCW Ltd (down 2.87%), and Century Plyboards (India) Ltd (down 2.11%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 43.37 or 0.09% at 50846.39.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.05 points or 0% at 14981.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 76.79 points or 0.39% at 19940.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.7 points or 0.34% at 6703.35.

On BSE,1222 shares were trading in green, 1011 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

