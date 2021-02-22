Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 394.24 points or 3.08% at 13200.75 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 5.18%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 4.98%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 4.59%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 3.39%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 3.13%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.98%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.9%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.83%), and NMDC Ltd (up 2.12%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (down 1.47%), turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 43.37 or 0.09% at 50846.39.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.05 points or 0% at 14981.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 76.79 points or 0.39% at 19940.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.7 points or 0.34% at 6703.35.

On BSE,1222 shares were trading in green, 1011 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

