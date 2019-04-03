Karnataka Bank in spotlight after tie-up with Bharti AXA

entered into Memorandum of Understanding with for distribution of latter's The announcement was made after market hours today, 2 April 2019.

(IGL) has received three letters dated March 29, 2019 from (PNGRB) for grant of authorization to the company for development of CGD network in the geographical areas of (i) (ii) Ajmer, Pali and & (iii) (Except area already authorized) District, Fatehpur and Hamirpur Districts. The announcement was made after market hours today, 2 April 2019.

EdgeVerve Systems, a subsidiary of Infosys, has been selected by of to automate the bank's operational processes using the platform. is one of the pioneering banks in to innovate its operations using RPA. The announcement was made after market hours today, 2 April 2019.

The and Board of Directors in their respective meetings have considered and approved the proposal to increase the stake of in Energy, an Associate Company of HEG, from 29.48% to 49%. The announcement was made after market hours today, 2 April 2019.

has closed it's PCB manufacturing situated at Plot No. 918, Sector-5, IMT Manesar, Gurugram, with effect from 1 April 2019. The announcement was made after market hours today, 2 April 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)