Karnataka Bank in spotlight after tie-up with Bharti AXA

Karnataka Bank entered into Memorandum of Understanding with Bharti AXA Life Insurance Company for distribution of latter's life insurance products. The announcement was made after market hours today, 2 April 2019.
Indraprastha Gas (IGL) has received three letters dated March 29, 2019 from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) for grant of authorization to the company for development of CGD network in the geographical areas of (i) Kaithal District (ii) Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand District & (iii) Kanpur (Except area already authorized) District, Fatehpur and Hamirpur Districts. The announcement was made after market hours today, 2 April 2019.
EdgeVerve Systems, a subsidiary of Infosys, has been selected by Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait to automate the bank's operational processes using the AssistEdge RPA platform. Ahli United Bank is one of the pioneering banks in Kuwait to innovate its banking operations using RPA. The announcement was made after market hours today, 2 April 2019.
The Audit Committee and Board of Directors in their respective meetings have considered and approved the proposal to increase the stake of HEG in Bhilwara Energy, an Associate Company of HEG, from 29.48% to 49%. The announcement was made after market hours today, 2 April 2019.
Lumax Auto Technologies has closed it's PCB manufacturing situated at Plot No. 918, Sector-5, IMT Manesar, Gurugram, Haryana with effect from 1 April 2019. The announcement was made after market hours today, 2 April 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU