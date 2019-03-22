JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Tata Coffee approves change in MD & CEO

Deepak Nitrite gets reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA
Business Standard

Board of Orient Cement accepts resignation of director

Capital Market 

With effect from 22 March 2019

The Board of Orient Cement at its meeting held on 22 March 2019 has accepted the resignation of Vinod Kumar Dhall (DIN 02591373), Independent Director of the Company, from the directorship of the Company with effect from the close of the business hours of 22 March, 2019 due to his personal reasons including professional preoccupation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 22 2019. 18:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements