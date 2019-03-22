Board of Orient Cement accepts resignation of director

-
ALSO READ
Orient Electric Q3 profit down 3 pc to Rs 11.76 cr
Orient Electric looks to double premium fans' sale in 2019
Orient Cement Q3 net loss narrows to Rs 13.70 cr
Orient Electric looks to tap demand for smart, energy-efficient products
Orient Green Power Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.32 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
With effect from 22 March 2019The Board of Orient Cement at its meeting held on 22 March 2019 has accepted the resignation of Vinod Kumar Dhall (DIN 02591373), Independent Director of the Company, from the directorship of the Company with effect from the close of the business hours of 22 March, 2019 due to his personal reasons including professional preoccupation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU