Karnataka Bank slips after weak Q4 performance

Karnataka Bank fell 3.26% to Rs 41.60 after net profit fell 55.8% to Rs 27.31 crore on 14.1% rise in total income to Rs 2,079.58 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q4 FY20 stood at Rs 35.04 crore, down by 67.1% from Rs 106.50 crore in the same period last year.

Net interest income rose 10.1% to Rs 529.30 crore in Q4 FY20 from Rs 480.88 crore in Q4 FY19. Net interest margin stood at 2.86% as on 31 March 2020 as against 2.87% as on 31 March 2019.

Provisions and Contingencies jumped 63.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 356.50 crore during the March quarter. The provision coverage ratio as at 31 March 2020 stood at 64.70% as against 58.45% as on 31 March 2019.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 2,799.93 crore as on 31 March 2020 as against Rs 2,777.46 crore as on 31 December 2019 and Rs 2,456.38 crore as on 31 March 2019.

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 4.82% as on 31 March 2020 as against 4.99% as on 31 December 2019 and 4.41% as on 31 March 2019. The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 3.08% as on 31 March 2020 as against 3.75% as on 31 December 2019 and 2.95% as on 31 March 2019.

Cost to income ratio was at 59.62% in Q4 FY20 as against 57.97% in Q4 FY19. Capital Adequacy Ratio (Basel III) fell to 12.66% as on March 2020 from 13.17% as on March 2019.

During the March quarter, the bank has recognized its exposure in respect of 11 entities with outstanding balance of Rs 252.49 crore as fraud and provided for the accounts, in accordance with the RBI norms.

Karnataka Bank's net profit fell 9.5% to Rs 431.78 crore on 13.9% rise in total income to Rs 7,870.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 (FY20) as compared to the year ended March 2019 (FY19). PBT was at Rs 522.03 crore in FY20, down by 14.1% from Rs 607.81 crore in FY19.

The bank's deposit increased 4.9% to Rs 71,785.15 crore as on 31 March 2020 from Rs 68,452.12 crore as on 31 March 2019. Advances rose 3.9% to Rs 56,964.27 crore as on 31 March 2020 from Rs 54,828.20 crore as on 31 March 2019.

With respect to COVID-19 moratorium, the bank said that 34.67% borrowers have availed moratorium, which translates to 46.62% of its loan book as on 31 May 2020.

"The bank said it has satisfactory capital and adequate liquidity to support its business growth which has already been moderated having regard to effects of COVID 19," the private lender said.

Karnataka Bank is a scheduled commercial bank having a network of 848 branches and 1,026 ATMs across India as on 31 March 2020.

