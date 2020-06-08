Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 41.78 points or 2.66% at 1610.15 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 8.28%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 4.32%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 3.31%),DLF Ltd (up 3.02%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.86%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 2.29%), Sobha Ltd (up 2.28%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.62%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.56%), and Omaxe Ltd (up 0.13%).

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 520.7 or 1.52% at 34807.94.

The Nifty 50 index was up 165.45 points or 1.63% at 10307.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 237.81 points or 2.01% at 12092.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 62.39 points or 1.51% at 4205.08.

On BSE,1578 shares were trading in green, 307 were trading in red and 82 were unchanged.

