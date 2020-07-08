Container Corporation Of India announces cessation of nominee director

With effect from 06 July 2020

Container Corporation Of India announced that Sudheer Kumar, a Govt. nominee director has ceased to hold the office of Director/CONCOR on 30 July 2020 due to his superannuation on 30 July 2020 form the services of the Ministry of Railways, Government of India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)