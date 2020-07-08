JUST IN
Birlasoft partners with no-code platform pioneer Innoveo

Birlasoft announced its partnership with Innoveo, a leading global technology company, strengthening Birlasoft's domain and digital capabilities to rapidly deliver world class solutions with Innoveo's enterprise-level no-code platform.

Shilpa Bhandari, SVP & Global Head, BFSI, Birlasoft, Innoveo is a true pioneer in the no-code platform space. Their flagship product Innoveo Skye is easy to configure and flexible to integrate.

More than 100 applications have been built and delivered on this platform. Birlasoft is thrilled to partner with Innoveo and help our customers fast-track their digital journeys and roll out new applications at a fraction of the cost of traditional IT development.

First Published: Wed, July 08 2020. 11:16 IST

