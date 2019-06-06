Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.06 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 0.07 croreNet Loss of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn reported to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 22.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 29.03% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.070.05 40 0.220.31 -29 OPM %-11700.00-3500.00 --3859.09-716.13 - PBDT-7.91-1.79 -342 16.96-2.34 LP PBT-8.02-1.90 -322 16.52-2.77 LP NP-2.06-1.89 -9 22.53-2.64 LP
