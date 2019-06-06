Ovobel Foods standalone net profit declines 51.37% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 15.53% to Rs 23.11 crore

Net profit of Ovobel Foods declined 51.37% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.53% to Rs 23.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.28% to Rs 5.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.64% to Rs 97.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales23.1127.36 -16 97.3083.42 17 OPM %-4.800.69 --4.69-10.68 - PBDT7.8912.45 -37 9.396.53 44 PBT7.6112.10 -37 8.415.27 60 NP5.5111.33 -51 5.654.51 25

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 10:44 IST

