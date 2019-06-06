Inani Marbles & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit declines 53.54% in the March 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
Landmark Property Development Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Stovec Industries standalone net profit declines 57.25% in the March 2019 quarter
Gorani Industries standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 20.80% to Rs 6.97 croreNet Loss of Inani Marbles & Industries reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.80% to Rs 6.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 115.00% to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.26% to Rs 36.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales6.978.80 -21 36.5740.30 -9 OPM %-1.296.48 -11.5911.69 - PBDT-0.210.31 PL 3.823.35 14 PBT-0.92-0.42 -119 1.000.47 113 NP-0.45-0.08 -463 0.860.40 115
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU