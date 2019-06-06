JUST IN
Virtual Global Education standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 72.51% to Rs 1.02 crore

Net profit of Virtual Global Education rose 128.57% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 72.51% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.42% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 67.07% to Rs 12.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 36.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.023.71 -73 12.0536.59 -67 OPM %-13.73-3.77 -0.087.98 - PBDT0.240.06 300 0.963.70 -74 PBT0.160.07 129 0.653.30 -80 NP0.160.07 129 0.472.40 -80

