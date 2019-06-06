Southern Gas reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 8.50% to Rs 6.89 croreNet profit of Southern Gas reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.50% to Rs 6.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 360.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.19% to Rs 27.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales6.896.35 9 27.8824.85 12 OPM %9.72-3.31 -7.783.38 - PBDT0.960.42 129 2.781.64 70 PBT0.48-0.05 LP 1.110.06 1750 NP0.20-0.28 LP 0.460.10 360
