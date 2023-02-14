Kay Power & Paper standalone net profit rises 390.91% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.91% to Rs 9.62 croreNet profit of Kay Power & Paper rose 390.91% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.91% to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.628.52 13 OPM %7.593.64 -PBDT0.750.32 134 PBT0.540.11 391 NP0.540.11 391
