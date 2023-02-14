Kay Power & Paper standalone net profit rises 390.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.91% to Rs 9.62 crore

Net profit of Kay Power & Paper rose 390.91% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.91% to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.628.527.593.640.750.320.540.110.540.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)