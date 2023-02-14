Daulat Securities standalone net profit rises 328.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 188.89% to Rs 0.78 crore

Net profit of Daulat Securities rose 328.57% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 188.89% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.780.2760.2611.110.600.140.600.140.600.14

