Daulat Securities standalone net profit rises 328.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 188.89% to Rs 0.78 croreNet profit of Daulat Securities rose 328.57% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 188.89% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.780.27 189 OPM %60.2611.11 -PBDT0.600.14 329 PBT0.600.14 329 NP0.600.14 329
