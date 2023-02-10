KCD Industries India standalone net profit rises 3450.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.73 croreNet profit of KCD Industries India rose 3450.00% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.730 0 OPM %78.080 -PBDT0.740.03 2367 PBT0.740.02 3600 NP0.710.02 3450
