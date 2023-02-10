JITF Infra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 33.92 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JITF Infra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.70 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Gateway Distriparks spurts after HDFC MF hikes stake
Jet Freight Logistics approves raising of funds
Mahindra Logistics gains on acquiring Rivigo's B2B express biz
Board of Allcargo Logistics notes developments related to sale of logistics parks
-
Sales rise 9.94% to Rs 435.09 croreNet Loss of JITF Infra Logistics reported to Rs 33.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 24.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.94% to Rs 435.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 395.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales435.09395.76 10 OPM %14.5211.55 -PBDT-12.92-10.24 -26 PBT-26.12-19.86 -32 NP-33.92-24.67 -37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU