Zodiac Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter
KCL Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 376.47% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 184.31% to Rs 12.14 crore

Net profit of KCL Infra Projects rose 376.47% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 184.31% to Rs 12.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 72.41% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 67.10% to Rs 14.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales12.144.27 184 14.078.42 67 OPM %7.256.79 -2.061.43 - PBDT1.000.23 335 0.760.46 65 PBT1.000.21 376 0.680.37 84 NP0.810.17 376 0.500.29 72

First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 14:09 IST

