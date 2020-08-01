KCL Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 376.47% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
KCL Infra Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Shelter Infra Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.30 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Madhav Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 540.63% in the December 2019 quarter
RPP Infra Projects consolidated net profit rises 692.73% in the March 2020 quarter
RPP Infra Projects Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
Sales rise 184.31% to Rs 12.14 croreNet profit of KCL Infra Projects rose 376.47% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 184.31% to Rs 12.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 72.41% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 67.10% to Rs 14.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales12.144.27 184 14.078.42 67 OPM %7.256.79 -2.061.43 - PBDT1.000.23 335 0.760.46 65 PBT1.000.21 376 0.680.37 84 NP0.810.17 376 0.500.29 72
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU