KCL Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 376.47% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of KCL Infra Projects rose 376.47% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 184.31% to Rs 12.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 72.41% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 67.10% to Rs 14.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

