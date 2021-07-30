LIC Housing Finance extends 8% losses in three days

LIC Housing Finance slipped 1.57% to Rs 408.75 on BSE on extending losses for the third consecutive session.

Shares of LIC Housing Finance skid 7.85% in three trading sessions from a recent closing high of Rs 443.60 hit on 27 July 2021.

Meanwhile, the housing financer declared its Q1 earnings during trading hours yesterday, 29 July 2021.

LIC Housing Finance's consolidated net profit slumped 81.7% to Rs 151.07 crore on a 2.4% decrease in total income to Rs 4,867.22 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21). Consolidated profit before tax tanked 81% to Rs 193.77 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 1,021.77 crore in Q1 FY21.

LIC Housing Finance is one of the largest housing finance companies in India. As of 30 June 2021, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) held 40.31% stake in the company.

