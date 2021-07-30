Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 36.95 points or 1.41% at 2651.77 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 3.38%), NTPC Ltd (up 2.36%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.08%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.55%),Thermax Ltd (up 1.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Power Ltd (up 1.31%), K E C International Ltd (up 0.89%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.45%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.41%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.38%).

On the other hand, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.41%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.26%), and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 0.02%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 80.14 or 0.15% at 52733.21.

The Nifty 50 index was up 25.8 points or 0.16% at 15804.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 195.71 points or 0.74% at 26799.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 59.37 points or 0.74% at 8122.71.

On BSE,1760 shares were trading in green, 908 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

