Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 225.56 points or 1.01% at 22523.23 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 6.27%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 2.93%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.77%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.57%),Escorts Ltd (up 1.34%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 1.3%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.92%), Cummins India Ltd (up 0.88%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.57%), and MRF Ltd (up 0.54%).

On the other hand, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 0.15%), turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 80.14 or 0.15% at 52733.21.

The Nifty 50 index was up 25.8 points or 0.16% at 15804.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 195.71 points or 0.74% at 26799.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 59.37 points or 0.74% at 8122.71.

On BSE,1760 shares were trading in green, 908 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

