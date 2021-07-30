State Bank of India Falls 0.89%

State Bank of India has added 4.42% over last one month compared to 0.26% fall in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 0.51% rise in the SENSEX

State Bank of India lost 0.89% today to trade at Rs 437.8. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is down 0.21% to quote at 39247.81. The index is down 0.26 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Axis Bank Ltd decreased 0.34% and ICICI Bank Ltd lost 0.31% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went up 59.37 % over last one year compared to the 39.79% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

State Bank of India has added 4.42% over last one month compared to 0.26% fall in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 0.51% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.6 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.51 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 444.35 on 30 Jul 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 175.55 on 24 Sep 2020.

