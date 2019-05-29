Kemp & Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.23% to Rs 0.89 croreNet profit of Kemp & Co reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.23% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 71.43% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.82% to Rs 3.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.890.83 7 3.263.11 5 OPM %-33.71-20.48 --24.54-12.86 - PBDT0.110.02 450 0.371.56 -76 PBT0.05-0.04 LP 0.121.30 -91 NP0.31-0.22 LP 0.521.82 -71
